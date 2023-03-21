WATCH LIVE

Pay being boosted for Cook County election judge positions as suburbs search for workers

April 4 election in Chicago will determine mayor, aldermen

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, March 21, 2023 1:03PM
Suburban county clerk offices boost election judge pay
Those working the DuPage County election and many other suburban elections next month will be making more than in previous years.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Election workers are still needed for the April 4 election.

Some suburban county clerk offices are boosting rates for some positions.

In suburban Cook County, election judges will be paid $250.

Polling place technicians will be paid $385.

Pay is $250 in DuPage County, $200 in Kane and ranges from $100 to $225 in Lake County.

Finally McHenry County will pay between $180 and $260.

The pay varies by job, according to ABC7 Chicago news partner, the Daily Herald.

There are certain requirements for election positions.

Early voting has begun for the Chicago mayoral runoff election.

