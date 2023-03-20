Chicago mayoral election: Early voting opens at all 50 ward locations Monday

Early voting expands Monday to locations in all 50 Wards for the Chicago mayoral runoff election.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Early voting for the city's runoff election opens in all 50 wards Monday through Election Day on April 4.

Both candidates vying for mayor, Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas, made the most of every second this weekend, trying to win over voters.

Johnson and Vallas spent time in the North Lawndale neighborhood on Sunday, where they met with an organization called United Power, which works to rebuild neighborhoods on the South and West sides of the city.

Meantime, Vallas rallied at Providence Missionary Baptist Church, where he received the endorsement of his former rival, businessman Willie Wilson and other African American faith leaders.

"For too long in this city, the lazy politics that continue to place the burden of revenue on the backs of working people and no return for that investment, that ends under my administration," Johnson said.

"I have said over and over again that public safety is a human right and we have to fill our police vacancies and we have to make sure that every single police beat has a police car that can respond and every CTA station and platform has real police on those platforms and at those stations so people can feel safe and secure," Vallas said.

ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington said the final days leading up to Election Day will be crucial for both candidates.

"I think the candidates believe and the voters believe that this is a pivotal time in the city, Washington said. "The city faces many challenges. We are looking for new leadership, so this is a historically important time to get out and vote."

You can vote early at any voting site regardless of where you live in the city, including the Super Site in the Loop.

Each site also has a drop box for vote-by-mail ballots.

The polls are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays leading up to Election Day.

Chicago ward early voting locations:

Ward 1 - Goldblatt's Building, 1615 W. Chicago Ave.

Ward 2 - Near North Library, 310 W. Division St.

Ward 3 - Dawson Technical Institute, 3901 S. State St.

Ward 4 - Dr. Martin Luther King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Ward 5 - Southside YMCA, 6330 S. Stony Island Ave.

Ward 6 - Whitney Young Library, 415 E. 79th St.

Ward 7 - Trumbull Park, 2400 E. 105th St.

Ward 8 - Olive Harvey College, 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave.

Ward 9 - Palmer Park, 201 E. 111th St.

Ward 10 - East Side Vodak Library, 3710 E. 106th St.

Ward 11 - McGuane Park, 2901 S. Poplar Ave.

Ward 12 - McKinley Park Library, 1915 W. 35th St.

Ward 13 - Clearing Branch Library, 6423 W. 63rd Pl.

Ward 14 - Archer Heights Library, 5055 S. Archer Ave.

Ward 15 - Gage Park, 2411 W. 55th St.

Ward 16 - Lindblom Park, 6054 S. Damen Ave.

Ward 17 - Thurgood Marshall Library, 7506 S. Racine Ave.

Ward 18 - Wrightwood Ashburn Library, 8530 S. Kedzie Ave.

Ward 19 - Mt. Greenwood Park, 3721 W. 111th St.

Ward 20 - Bessie Coleman Library, 731 E. 63rd St.

Ward 21 - West Pullman Library, 830 W. 119th St.

Ward 22 - Toman Library, 2708 S. Pulaski Rd.

Ward 23 - Hall - St Faustina Kowalska Parish, 5157 S. McVicker Ave.

Ward 24 - St. Agatha Catholic Parish, 3151 W. Douglas Ave.

Ward 25 - Rudy Lozano Library, 1805 S. Loomis St.

Ward 26 - Humboldt Park Library, 1605 N. Troy St.

Ward 27 - Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph Ave.

Ward 28 - Westside Learning Center, 4624 W. Madison St.

Ward 29 - Amundsen Park, 6200 W. Bloomingdale Ave.

Ward 30 - Kilbourn Park, 3501 N. Kilbourn Ave.

Ward 31 - Portage Cragin Library. 5108 W. Belmont Ave.

Ward 32 - Bucktown-Wicker Park Library, 1701 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Ward 33 - American Indian Center, 3401 W. Ainsle St.

Ward 34 - UIC Student Center, 750 S. Halsted St.

Ward 35 - Northeastern IL University El Centro, 3390 N. Avondale Ave.

Ward 36 - West Belmont Library, 3104 N. Narrangansett Ave.

Ward 37 - West Chicago Library, 4856 W. Chicago Ave.

Ward 38 - Hiawatha Park, 8029 W. Forest Preserve Dr.

Ward 39 - North Park Village Admin Bldg, 5801 N. Pulaski

Ward 40 - Budlong Woods Library, 5630 N. Lincoln Ave.

Ward 41 - Roden Library, 6083 N. Northwest Hw.

Ward 42 - Maggie Daley Park, 337 E. Randolph St.

Ward 43 - Lincoln Park Branch Library, 1150 W. Fullerton Ave.

Ward 44 - Merlo Library, 644 W. Belmont Ave.

Ward 45 - Kolping Society of Chicago, 5826 N. Elston Ave.

Ward 46 - Truman College, 1145 W. Wilson Ave.

Ward 47 - Welles Park, 2333 W. Sunnyside Ave.

Ward 48 - Broadway Armory, 5917 N. Broadway St.

Ward 49 - Willye B White Park, 1610 W. Howard St.

Ward 50 - Northtown Library, 6800 N. Western Ave.

Board Supersite - 191 N. Clark (Clark & Lake)

Board Offices - 69 W. Washington, 6th Floor (not open on Election Day)