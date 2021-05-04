Elgin water main breaks, prompting street closure

The break occurred at about 5 a.m. Initially, Chicago Street is closed between State Street (Illinois Route 31) and Crystal Street.
By 11 a.m. northbound State Street was back open, with southbound State Street expected to reopen by noon. Cleanup is expected to continue for the rest of the business day, a city official said.
LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on our live traffic map
Chopper 7HD flew above the scene as muddy-looking water gushed from the break and covered the streets nearby in around a foot of water.
Chicago water main breaks near Willis Tower, flooding entire block
Emergency crews were on the scene working to cap the break.
#EPDTrafficAlert— Elgin IL Police Dept (@ElginPD) May 4, 2021
Chicago street is closed at State street to Crystal street for a water main break. Watch out for standing water. Avoid the area, seek alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/MxO1pphqJr