Traffic

Elgin water main breaks, prompting street closure

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Elgin water main break closes State Street

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- A water main break in Elgin has led to street closures Tuesday morning.

The break occurred at about 5 a.m. Initially, Chicago Street is closed between State Street (Illinois Route 31) and Crystal Street.

By 11 a.m. northbound State Street was back open, with southbound State Street expected to reopen by noon. Cleanup is expected to continue for the rest of the business day, a city official said.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on our live traffic map

Chopper 7HD flew above the scene as muddy-looking water gushed from the break and covered the streets nearby in around a foot of water.

Chicago water main breaks near Willis Tower, flooding entire block

Emergency crews were on the scene working to cap the break.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficelginwater main breakroad closure
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Show More
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Chicago Weather: Still cold, PM clouds Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News