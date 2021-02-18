Chicago water main breaks near Willis Tower, flooding entire block

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A water main ruptured near Willis Tower Wednesday evening, flooding streets and causing damage in Chicago's Loop.In below freezing temperatures, city crews waded through flood waters from a water main break near Chicago's tallest building.Chicago's Department of Water Management said the issue appeared to be with a 12-inch water main on Adams, between Franklin and Wells. Crews shut down the main to make way for an investigation.City officials say this has not impacted water service to the Willis Tower.This isn't the first time this area has had flooding problems. In May 2020, a substation in Willis Tower flooded due to heavy rain.Crews had to pump four feet of water that flooded the tower's basement, causing a power outage.The flood waters also extended to Lower Wacker Drive stranding several people underground.