chicago police department

CPD Officer Ella French's mother thanks city of Chicago in letter on daughter's 30th birthday

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Slain officer's mother thanks Chicago in letter on daughter's birthday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The mother of fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French released a letter of thanks to the city, and a vigil Tuesday honored the slain officer on what would have been her 30th birthday.

Superintendent David Brown joined CPD's 10th District to celebrate French's legacy Tuesday night.

Officer French's mother Elizabeth was there to blow out the candles on her daughter's birthday cake.

French's mother also sent a letter of thanks to the entire city of Chicago, and shared a photo of herself with her daughter.



The note said in part, "Your love and support during this difficult time will be a treasure I carry with me for the rest of my life."

RELATED: Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. shares new video marking 7th anniversary with Chicago Police Department

Officer French was shot and killed last month during a traffic stop.

In full, the letter said:

"A Letter from the Mother of Officer Ella Grace French

"My family and I wish to say THANK YOU to the people of the City of Chicago and the surrounding communities. We wish to thank all the women and men of the Chicago Police Department, those special people of the Special Activities Division of CPD, and all the women and men in law enforcement near and far. We wish to thank Chicago dispatcher Keith Thornton, Jr., the CPD chaplains, Fr. Brandt, and Cardinal Cupich. We wish to thank Milos Djordjevic of Caring Cremations, all the wonderful people and students of St. Rita of Cascia, and the staff of Queen of Heaven Cemetery. We wish to thank all friends, old and new, and we wish to thank the many faces and names of people who remain unknown to us.

"Your beautiful and heartfelt words of comfort, prayers, and donations will be remembered forever. More importantly, your love and support during this difficult time will be a treasure I carry with me for the rest of my life.

"I wish it was possible to thank each and every one of you personally. I will try where I can. Please accept this humble letter of thanks to all of you from a grateful mother. I am so blessed. Ella is so honored.

"God bless you all.

"Elizabeth French

"P.S. Happy Birthday Ella Grace! I love you. Mom"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest englewoodpolice officer killedpolice officer shotofficer killedchicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT
4-year-old girl shot in Englewood, caught in crossfire: CPD
Jeep full of gifts stolen as bride-to-be leaves River North shower
CPD officer placed on desk duty after viral video shows altercation
2 men beaten in River North as others watch on: VIDEO
TOP STORIES
Facebook group tracks down serial egg thrower on North, NW sides
CSU soccer player learns to walk again after shooting on rideshare job
Jeep full of gifts stolen as bride-to-be leaves River North shower
Woman accused of selling 250 fake COVID vaccine cards over Instagram
2nd life ring placed in Rogers Park after teen drowning, 1st removed
4-year-old girl shot in Englewood, caught in crossfire: CPD
Chicago sisters are 1st girls on De La Salle Institute football team
Show More
Chicago Weather: Sunny, breezy Wednesday
Ham sandwich prized at Chicago's Michelin-starred Oriole
IL Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducts 1st class
IL reports 4,871 COVID cases, 26 deaths
Afghanistan exit leaves behind hurting families, angry veterans
More TOP STORIES News