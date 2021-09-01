CPD Officer Ella French's mother thanks city of Chicago in letter on daughter's 30th birthday

Today would have been PO #EllaFrench’s 30th Birthday. This is a letter of thanks from Ella’s mother Elizabeth French to the entire City of Chicago including the #ChicagoPolice Dept. for the love and support. We are honored to carry on her legacy. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/PAvIlUXsbz — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) August 31, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The mother of fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French released a letter of thanks to the city, and a vigil Tuesday honored the slain officer on what would have been her 30th birthday.Superintendent David Brown joined CPD's 10th District to celebrate French's legacy Tuesday night.Officer French's mother Elizabeth was there to blow out the candles on her daughter's birthday cake.French's mother also sent a letter of thanks to the entire city of Chicago, and shared a photo of herself with her daughter.The note said in part, "Your love and support during this difficult time will be a treasure I carry with me for the rest of my life."Officer French was shot and killed last month during a traffic stop.In full, the letter said: