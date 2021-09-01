CPD Officer Ella French's mother thanks city of Chicago in letter on daughter's 30th birthday

Superintendent David Brown joined CPD's 10th District to celebrate French's legacy Tuesday night.
Officer French's mother Elizabeth was there to blow out the candles on her daughter's birthday cake.
French's mother also sent a letter of thanks to the entire city of Chicago, and shared a photo of herself with her daughter.
Today would have been PO #EllaFrench's 30th Birthday. This is a letter of thanks from Ella's mother Elizabeth French to the entire City of Chicago including the #ChicagoPolice Dept. for the love and support. We are honored to carry on her legacy.
The note said in part, "Your love and support during this difficult time will be a treasure I carry with me for the rest of my life."
Officer French was shot and killed last month during a traffic stop.
In full, the letter said:
"A Letter from the Mother of Officer Ella Grace French
"My family and I wish to say THANK YOU to the people of the City of Chicago and the surrounding communities. We wish to thank all the women and men of the Chicago Police Department, those special people of the Special Activities Division of CPD, and all the women and men in law enforcement near and far. We wish to thank Chicago dispatcher Keith Thornton, Jr., the CPD chaplains, Fr. Brandt, and Cardinal Cupich. We wish to thank Milos Djordjevic of Caring Cremations, all the wonderful people and students of St. Rita of Cascia, and the staff of Queen of Heaven Cemetery. We wish to thank all friends, old and new, and we wish to thank the many faces and names of people who remain unknown to us.
"Your beautiful and heartfelt words of comfort, prayers, and donations will be remembered forever. More importantly, your love and support during this difficult time will be a treasure I carry with me for the rest of my life.
"I wish it was possible to thank each and every one of you personally. I will try where I can. Please accept this humble letter of thanks to all of you from a grateful mother. I am so blessed. Ella is so honored.
"God bless you all.
"Elizabeth French
"P.S. Happy Birthday Ella Grace! I love you. Mom"