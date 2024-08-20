Man killed in Englewood drive-by shooting: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a drive-by shooting on the city's South Side on Monday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Englewood neighborhood's 600-block of West 69th Street at about 6:30 p.m.

A 32-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when a dark blue sedan pulled up and someone inside fire shots, police said.

Police said the victim, shot twice in his chest, was pronounced dead on the scene.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

