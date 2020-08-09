Shooter hurt after gunfire exchanged with Chicago police in Englewood, CPD says

Residents confront officers after shooting, several hurt
CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was hospitalized Sunday after shots were exchanged between Chicago police and an individual in Englewood.

Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted about the incident just after 3 p.m., saying no officers were injured.



The shooting occurred at 57th Street and Aberdeen Street, he said.

A suspect is in custody at University of Chicago Hospital. Chicago fire officials said his condition was not known.

The Chicago Civilian Office of Police Accountability said its investigators were responding to the incident, as well.

Ahern said police recovered the firearm used in the shooting and that an individual fired on police before officers returned fire, hitting the shooter.



No officers were hurt in the shooting, but two were taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital, likely for evaluation, fire officials said.

Later Sunday, residents confronted officers near the scene of the shooting. One officer was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with unspecified injuries, while six more were treated on the scene or declined medical treatment, fire officials said.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.
