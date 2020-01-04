Arts & Entertainment

'1917' creators talk emotional experience making war film up for 3 Golden Globes

By and Marsha Jordan
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Film director Sam Mendes' new war saga "1917" is up for three Golden Globes awards in Hollywood this weekend.

Mendes and his co-screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns talked about their triumph after harrowing efforts to make the movie, which tells the story of two British privates ordered to deliver a crucial message deep behind enemy lines.

The Oscar-winning director based "1917" on stories from his grandfather, who survived World War I.

RELATED: '1917' director discusses challenge of filming WWI movie

"There was times when the entire set was in tears and I can't say which times because that would be a spoiler, but everyone who worked on this felt such a connection to it," said Wilson-Cairns.

She said they were trying to make a film that was a "hair's breath from impossible."

RELATED: '1917' stars George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman reveal challenges of filming ambitious movie

"As long as everyone brought their 'A game,' as long as everyone gave 110 percent, we stayed just on the right side of impossible. It was like watching your team win the Superbowl when we got it right, and there's times when it was profound sadness," Wilson-Cairns said.

Mendes said he just wants audiences to see the film.

"Of course, I want to be part of the awards debate at the end of the year because to have an opinion, you have to come and see the film and that's what it's about," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesactormovie newsgolden globe awards
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bank robber barricaded with hostage in Rockford: police
Illinois leaders raise alarm after US airstrike in Iraq
4 Hammond home invasions linked to same suspect, police say
2 toddlers killed at South Shore high-rise ID'd
Man who died in CPD confrontation had self-inflicted and external gunshot wounds, death ruled homicide
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Report: 123 children died over 1-year period despite DCFS contact
Show More
Brookfield Zoo's male African lion Zenda dies
Gary mayor seeks to demolish abandoned schools
Teen boy charged in violent robbery at Lake Red Line station in Loop
Was it legal for Trump to order Iranian general's killing?
Fire twister caught on camera as Australian wildfires rage
More TOP STORIES News