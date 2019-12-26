Arts & Entertainment

'1917' director discusses challenge of filming WWI movie

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The sweeping war saga "1917" has three Golden Globe nominations, and just won the Best Cinematography award from the Chicago Film Critics Association.

ABC7's Janet Davies spoke with the movie's director, Sam Mendes.

The film focuses on an impossible mission: two British privates are ordered to deliver a crucial message deep behind enemy lines. The Oscar-winning director based "1917" on stories from his grandfather, who survived World War I.

"He told us one story about carrying a message through No Man's Land, and that image of that one man alone in that vast emptiness, that landscape surrounded by the dead at dusk in 1916, that was the basis of this movie," Mendes said. "I thought, 'what if that man kept going?'"

This immersive, nightmarish film is presented in one seemingly continuous shot.

"I wanted the audience to experience the journey with the man every second," Mendes said. "It operates a little bit more like a ticking clock, a thriller at times."

He said he wants viewers to feel every second passing. It was difficult to shoot.

Conditions filming "1917" were challenging, but so was a time Mendes directed in Chicago.

"It was really cold there, but I loved it. The only time I abandoned a day's shooting because of conditions was on 'Road to Perdition,'" he said. "I literally thought, 'people just couldn't move anymore.' It was minus-30. It was too cold, so we went home. But, yea, I would say it was probably more fun being in Chicago."

"1917" was released Christmas Day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentmoviewar
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing Michigan boy found dead, police say
Semi rollover in New Lenox shuts down westbound I-80
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
Former ROTC instructor accused of sexually assaulting student multiple times
Lombard home uninhabitable after fire
Chicago sees record high temperatures on day after Christmas
AAA: Dec. 26 expected to be worst day for holiday travel
Show More
Will your city or town sell recreational marijuana?
Girl, 7, recovering after being shot at Brighton Park home on Christmas
Local gas station sells winning lotto ticket
Water main break on Halsted closes streets in Old Town
Starbucks gives away free coffee until NYE
More TOP STORIES News