Magnificent Mile Lights Festival

Chicago's Michigan Avenue will again be illuminated in special Magnificent Mile Lights Festival broadcast

BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival typically features parade, performances
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- This year's Magnificent Mile Lights Festival will be held in November as a special broadcast celebration.

ABC 7 Chicago, The Magnificent Mile Association, BMO Harris Bank and Walt Disney World Resort will kick off the holiday season with a special broadcast celebration of the "BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival."

RELATED: Magnificent Mile Lights Festival 2019

Although the crowds will be missing this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, ABC 7 Chicago promises an hour of exciting performances, Disney surprises and magical moments capped off with the thrilling illumination of trees that line Chicago's Magnificent Mile.

ABC 7 Chicago's Cheryl Burton and Alan Krashesky will serve as hosts. The holiday special will air on ABC 7 from 6 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagostreetervilleholiday lightsholiday specialcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19paradeholidaydisneychristmasmagnificent milemagnificent mile lights festival
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAGNIFICENT MILE LIGHTS FESTIVAL
Magnificent Mile Lights Festival
Thousands join festive fun at Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Parade
Magnificent Mile Lights Festival preview
Metra adding services for Magnificent Mile Lights Festival
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL Region 4 COVID-19 restrictions take effect as state reports 1,492 new cases
Joe Biden announces trip to Kenosha following Trump's visit
CFD rescues residents of West Woodlawn building during extra-alarm blaze
Driver fatally shot, crashes vehicle on I-57 on South Side: ISP
United Airlines to furlough fewer workers than expected
Can I use a face shield instead of a mask?
What to do if you want to opt out of the payroll tax deferral
Show More
Meet the cast of 'Dancing with the Stars' season 29
Auto dealer Bob Rohrman dies at age 87
Holding 52 helium balloons, David Blaine floats over Arizona desert
Lawyer: Plea offer tried to link Breonna Taylor to drug ring
1 in custody after stolen car crashes into CFD truck on NW Side
More TOP STORIES News