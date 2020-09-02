Chicago's Michigan Avenue will again be illuminated in special Magnificent Mile Lights Festival broadcast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This year's Magnificent Mile Lights Festival will be held in November as a special broadcast celebration.ABC 7 Chicago, The Magnificent Mile Association, BMO Harris Bank and Walt Disney World Resort will kick off the holiday season with a special broadcast celebration of the "BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival."Although the crowds will be missing this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, ABC 7 Chicago promises an hour of exciting performances, Disney surprises and magical moments capped off with the thrilling illumination of trees that line Chicago's Magnificent Mile.ABC 7 Chicago's Cheryl Burton and Alan Krashesky will serve as hosts. The holiday special will air on ABC 7 from 6 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21.