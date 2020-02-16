american idol

'American Idol' judges talk inspiration ahead of season 3, premiering Sunday on ABC

LOS ANGELES -- Season three of "American Idol" is back and bigger than ever!

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan are all returning as judges for the singing competition and told Good Morning America just how much it means to mentor America's next major music star.

"This is not just a job, y'all. This is, like, a passion and, and we felt it ... This is where we get to take all of what we've learned and, like, give these kids some kind of shortcuts," Perry said.

The judges said it's important to point out contestants' talents, as some never realized their potential.

"It baffles me that some of these kids will come in so raw ... beautifully talented, and no one's ever told 'em," Bryan said.

"I came in as Dad," Richie added. "I didn't realize that, but I found out so many of them never had that experience."

RELATED: Bobby Bones back as in-house mentor for season 3 of 'American Idol'

This encouragement is reciprocal: The judges said the contestants are also inspiring them.

"They inspire us to come back and practice what we preach," Bryan said.

"It just reminds me, look, there was no music business first. It was always the music," Perry added.

RELATED: Katy Perry says she can't afford to invite fellow 'American Idol' judges to her wedding on 'Kimmel'

Season three of "American Idol" premieres Sunday, Feb. 16, at 8|7c.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlionel richieabckaty perryluke bryanamerican idol
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN IDOL
Bobby Bones back as in-house mentor on 'American Idol'
Katy Perry says she's not inviting 'Idol' judges to her wedding
American Idol hopefuls flock to Chicago for last open auditions
Chicago American Idol audition to be held at Wintrust Arena
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7 hospitalized, including 5-year-old boy after South Side fire: CFD
6 officers injured in West Side crash: CPD
NBA All-Star game wraps up event packed weekend
8 kids among 15 wounded in Chicago weekend violence
Suburban HS employee charged with sending student nude videos on Snapchat
Chicago couple who tested positive for novel coronavirus virus released from isolation
Blackhawks Warriors create brotherhood for military veterans transitioning to civilian life
Show More
Family behind Moreno's Liquors opens Little Village speakeasy
Florida city shuts down part of a park due to annual snake orgy
Celebrating Black History Month: The legacy of Chicago's Black Ensemble Theater
Neglected dog nearly put to sleep making miraculous recovery
Chicago family offering $1K reward for missing wedding album
More TOP STORIES News