'Blues Brothers' guitarist Matt 'Guitar' Murphy dead at 88

A veteran of the Chicago Blues scene in the 40s and 50s has died. (WLS)

CNN
Blues Brothers guitarist Matt "Guitar" Murphy has died, according to the official Blues Brothers social media accounts run by Judy Belushi and Dan Aykroyd.

Murphy was 88, according to IMDb, and was known "as one of the most respected sidemen in blues," playing on many albums and in concerts.

He released his first album, "Way Down South," in 1990, according to his IMDb biography. He also starred in both Blues Brothers movies, 1980's "The Blues Brothers" and 1998's "Blues Brothers 2000." Murphy said in a 1999 interview with The Indianapolis Star that he enjoyed the making of The Blues Brothers.

"At that time, I was in heaven," he said. "I had never done a movie before. ... I didn't want it to end. We had so much fun doing that thing."

Murphy was born in Sunflower, Mississippi, according to IMDb.

Aykroyd and the late John Belushi started the Blues Brothers in 1978 as part of a sketch on "Saturday Night Live."

"Through his music, he will live forever. We ask that you join us while we offer condolences to the entire Murphy family," read a post on the official Blues Brothers Instagram page.

Murphy's nephew, Floyd Murphy Jr., posted a tribute to his uncle on Facebook saying his uncle was a strong man who lived a long, fruitful life and "poured his heart out in every guitar solo he took."

The-CNN-Wire & 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
