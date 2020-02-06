movie news

Bruno Mars to produce, star in 'music-driven' Disney movie

Bruno Mars performs at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 27, 2018, in Napa, Calif. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES -- Bruno Mars is teaming up with Disney to produce and star in a music-driven film.

Mars alluded to the deal, first reported by Deadline, in a Thursday tweet that included a video of his rendition of the iconic Disney song "When You Wish Upon a Star," which was written for Disney's 1940 film adaptation of "Pinocchio."



He accompanied the video with lyrics from the song and the hashtags #MarsMeetsTheMouse, #ImGoingToDisneyland and #YESSS.

No other details about the theatrical project were immediately available.

Mars, who has sold more than 200 million singles worldwide, has two film acting credits under his belt: 1992's "Honeymoon in Vegas" and "Rio 2" in 2014.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywooddisneymovie newsbruno marsmusic news
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIE NEWS
Oscars 2020 Live: When are they, where can I watch?
Print your 2020 Oscars ballot here
Mayes C. Rubeo makes history as first Latina nominee for costume design
This is what sets Randy Newman apart from other Oscar nominees
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Musician injured in Loop Red Line stabbing speaks after woman charged
Man charged in shooting on CTA Blue Line train
Twins Floyd and Lloyd come of age, despite challenges
Chicago Weather: Several inches of snow falls across area
$10K reward offered in shooting death of Merrillville teen: police
Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies after acquittal
New show inspired by 'Live' co-hosts Kelly and Ryan coming to ABC
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Lake effect snow in Cook Co., NW Ind.
LPHS students protest amid multiple ongoing misconduct investigations
Scottie Brown was in and out of prison for years, but is determined to better his community
Oscars 2020: Meet some of the 'Best Song' nominees
Robbers targeting women in Bronzeville, police say
More TOP STORIES News