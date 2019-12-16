Arts & Entertainment

C-3PO, Chewbacca talk 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

By
Since the first film, only one actor has been a constant through all nine Star Wars Skywalker films.

That would be Anthony Daniels, better known as protocol droid C-3PO. For him, the last day of filming on "The Rise of Skywalker" was bittersweet.

"Last scene was in a vehicle, of some description which I cannot tell you," Daniels said. "I was with two very favorite characters and actors and the both spoke, and I didn't say a word. How weird is that? Threepio has chatted away through all these films. Last day, nada."

Another favorite character, Chewbaca, naturally is back with the actor who took on the role starting in Episode 7.

"(I'm) doubly grateful, I'm always when I'm playing this character but this story felt special," Joonas Suotamo said. "We're going to end nine films, and to be part of that regiment of people working towards that goal - it was so epic an undertaking."

After the end of such a film run, one might wonder if you get a keepsake.

"All the Chewbaca stuff goes to crates, it's labeled and called up when it's needed again.

Daniels isn't too upset about not getting any souvenirs, though.

"I'm getting of an age when I don't want stuff around. So it's OK," he said. "I have the memories, for heaven's sake. Can you imagine if you came into my home and there was a whole Threepio suit and you'd say 'a little weird.'"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentstar wars
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man gropes, restrains girl, 16, on CTA Brown Line train: police
Family IDs victims in deadly West Pullman house fire as husband, wife
Chicago inmate dies after throat slashed at MCC: officials
Local Cannabis Social Equity applicants want licenses, struggle applying
Woman, 23, shot while asleep inside Englewood home: police
Teen girl shot in head on South Side
Sunday is the last day for ACA open enrollment
Show More
Hallmark to reinstate same-sex marriage ad it pulled
Man found eaten by alligator actually died of meth overdose
Video shows North Carolina officer slamming, dragging middle school student
1 dead after car crashes, catches fire near Old Post Office in South Loop
Severe weather moves across country; Chicago area will likely see trace snow: IDOT
More TOP STORIES News