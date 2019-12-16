C-3PO, Chewbacca talk 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

Since the first film, only one actor has been a constant through all nine Star Wars Skywalker films.That would be Anthony Daniels, better known as protocol droid C-3PO. For him, the last day of filming on "The Rise of Skywalker" was bittersweet."Last scene was in a vehicle, of some description which I cannot tell you," Daniels said. "I was with two very favorite characters and actors and the both spoke, and I didn't say a word. How weird is that? Threepio has chatted away through all these films. Last day, nada."Another favorite character, Chewbaca, naturally is back with the actor who took on the role starting in Episode 7."(I'm) doubly grateful, I'm always when I'm playing this character but this story felt special," Joonas Suotamo said. "We're going to end nine films, and to be part of that regiment of people working towards that goal - it was so epic an undertaking."After the end of such a film run, one might wonder if you get a keepsake."All the Chewbaca stuff goes to crates, it's labeled and called up when it's needed again.Daniels isn't too upset about not getting any souvenirs, though."I'm getting of an age when I don't want stuff around. So it's OK," he said. "I have the memories, for heaven's sake. Can you imagine if you came into my home and there was a whole Threepio suit and you'd say 'a little weird.'"