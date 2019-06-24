Two Chicago families compete on ABC's 'Family Food Fight'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5361755" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two Chicago families, the Maniya sisters and the Min brothers, will compete on an upcoming episode.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new show called "Family Food Fight" premiered Thursday, June 20 on ABC.Hosted by cookbook author and restaurateur, Ayesha Curry, the show will feature a panel of different celebrity judges and television personalities as two family teams serve up their best dishes."There's just so much love on the show, and people coming together for more than the stakes," said Curry. "There's so much character building, and family building, communication that you'll see. It really is what the country needs right now."Each team includes three people and dishes will showcase each family's cultural heritage.Two Chicago families, the Maniya sisters and the Min brothers, will compete on an upcoming episode.Catch the Maniya and Min families competing on the showChef Cat Cora is also one of the show's judges. She says with every challenge, the kitchen was flooded with emotion."Although it is a competition show, and it's hot in the kitchen; there's tears, there's laughter, there's drama," said Cora. "Overall the feeling and the energy of the room is so loving and they want to help each other."In the end, one family will earn the title of "America's number one food family" and take home a $100,000 prize!New episodes of "Family Food Fight" premiere Thursdays on ABC at 8 p.m. CST.