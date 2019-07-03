Jerry Seltzer, Chicago Roller Derby pioneer, dead at 87

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jerry Seltzer, the promoter and owner of the original Roller Derby that was invented in Chicago, has died. He was 87.Seltzer's father, Leo, came up with concept 84 years ago with the first games played on the Near South Side. Jerry took over and turned Roller Derby into a TV empire with games broadcast on 130 stations nationwide. Fifty thousand Roller Derby fans once packed Comiskey Park for a champion match-up.Seltzer grew up in the northern suburbs and graduated from Northwestern. He later promoted concerts for Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson, produced acclaimed documentaries, co-founded the Sonoma Film Festival, and operated Ticketmaster.