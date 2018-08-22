ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Chicago's hottest rooftop bars and restaurants

EMBED </>More Videos

Grab your shades, because we've put together a list of some of the hottest rooftop bars and restaurants in Chicago. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Rooftop season is here! Grab your shades, because we've put together a list of some of the hottest rooftop bars and restaurants in Chicago.

In alphabetical order:

AIRE
100 W. Monroe St.

Boleo
122 W. Monroe St.

Bottom Lounge
1375 W. Lake St.

Cabana Club
2018 W. North Ave.

Cerise
203 N. Wabash Ave.
Chop Shop

2033 W. North Ave.

Cindy's
12 S. Michigan Ave.

Drumbar
201 E. Delaware

Estate
1177 N. Elston

Fremont
15 W. Illinois St.

Gene's Sausage Shop and Delicatessen
4750 N Lincoln Ave.

Gibson's Italia
233 N. Canal St.

Harvest
1320 W. Fullerton Ave.

Homestead on the Roof
1924 W. Chicago Ave.

IVY Sky Terrace
233 East Ontario St.

The J. Parker
1816 N Clark St.

LH Rooftop
85 E. Wacker Drive

NoMI Garden
800 N. Michigan Ave.

Plymouth Restaurant & Bar
327 S. Plymouth Court

RAISED
1 W. Wacker Dr.

RH Chicago, The Gallery at the Three Arts Club
1300 N. Dearborn St.

ROOF on theWit
201 N. State St.

Sports Corner
952 W. Addison St.

Tavern Tree House
130 E. Randolph St.

The Terrace at Trump Tower
401 N. Wabash Ave.

The Up Room
2018 W. North Ave.

Vines on Clark
3554 N. Clark St.

Wrigley Rooftops
Multiple locations near Wrigley Field

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentChicagoLoopRiver NorthLincoln ParkWicker ParkOld Town
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Spend or Save: 'Christopher Robin,' 'The Spy Who Dumped Me,' 'Like Father'
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop playing band's music
Next season of 'Big Bang Theory' will be its last
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News