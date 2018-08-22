Chicago's hottest rooftop bars and restaurants

CHICAGO (WLS) --Rooftop season is here! Grab your shades, because we've put together a list of some of the hottest rooftop bars and restaurants in Chicago.
In alphabetical order:
AIRE
100 W. Monroe St.
Boleo
122 W. Monroe St.
Bottom Lounge
1375 W. Lake St.
Cabana Club
2018 W. North Ave.
Cerise
203 N. Wabash Ave.
Chop Shop
2033 W. North Ave.
Cindy's
12 S. Michigan Ave.
Drumbar
201 E. Delaware
Estate
1177 N. Elston
Fremont
15 W. Illinois St.
Gene's Sausage Shop and Delicatessen
4750 N Lincoln Ave.
Gibson's Italia
233 N. Canal St.
Harvest
1320 W. Fullerton Ave.
Homestead on the Roof
1924 W. Chicago Ave.
IVY Sky Terrace
233 East Ontario St.
The J. Parker
1816 N Clark St.
LH Rooftop
85 E. Wacker Drive
NoMI Garden
800 N. Michigan Ave.
Plymouth Restaurant & Bar
327 S. Plymouth Court
RAISED
1 W. Wacker Dr.
RH Chicago, The Gallery at the Three Arts Club
1300 N. Dearborn St.
ROOF on theWit
201 N. State St.
Sports Corner
952 W. Addison St.
Tavern Tree House
130 E. Randolph St.
The Terrace at Trump Tower
401 N. Wabash Ave.
The Up Room
2018 W. North Ave.
Vines on Clark
3554 N. Clark St.
Wrigley Rooftops
Multiple locations near Wrigley Field