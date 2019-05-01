Christian Bale kicks off #Voices4FosterCare in Chicago

Actor Christian Bale, star of "The Dark Knight," was in Chicago on Wednesday to help kick off a month-long campaign to help children in foster care."It doesn't care what your political view is, you've got to care about children," Bale said in a one-on-one interview.The Academy Award winner was at Cinespace to talk about the #Voices4FosterCare campaign by SOS Children's Villages Illinois an agency that fosters at risk children.Wednesday night, Bale is slated to headline their gala at the Pritzker Pavilion. The actor has been interested for over a decade in helping kids."I said I want more I want more, so let's start one in LA and that was about ten years ago and I thought it would take about two months. I was totally nave. I had this notion of, could we buy a little field out in the middle of nowhere and the kids could jump around like 'Sound of Music'? But we realized they have to have a life beyond that," Bale said.Chicago inspires Bale and fosters fond memories.During his first tour of our Cinespace on Wednesday, Bale said he's also thinking of bringing a few film projects there.