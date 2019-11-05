'Doors closing:' CTA 'L' inspiration behind new board game debuting this month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's "L" is now the inspiration for a board game.
Transit Tees, the official maker of Chicago Transit Authority products, created a new board game called "EL: The Chicago Transit Adventure."
The board game takes players on a train ride across Chicago to visit destination points and "experience" city wide events such as music festivals, the holiday train, a pigeon swarm and more, which delay or expedite their journeys, according to the official game description.
The train ride includes all CTA rail lines, including the use of bus transfers, and incorporates Chicago landmarks along the journey.
Landmarks include the Art Institute of Chicago, the Garfield Park Conservatory and Wrigley Field.
The $40 board game is available for preorder online at www.transitees.com; orders ship November 25.
The game will be available in-store starting November 23 at Transit Tees' Wicker Park, 1371 N. Milwaukee Ave., and Andersonville, 5226 N. Clark St., locations.
Transit Tees will host a board game launch event on November 23 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Avenue. The event is free, but RSVPs are suggested. To RSVP for the event click here.
