Dance for Life Chicago to perform at Auditorium Theatre

Chicago Dancers United and Dance for Life Chicago brings together a diverse group of dance companies and artists to raise money for dance professionals facing health issues.The 27th annual Dance for Life will take place on August 18 at the Auditorium Theatre and will feature dancers from several companies, including Giordano Dance, Hubbard Street Dance and the Joffrey Ballet.Representatives from the group stopped by ABC7 to talk about the event and perform.August 18 at 7:30 p.m.Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Congress Parkway, Chicago$15-$75