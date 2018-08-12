ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Dance for Life Chicago to perform at Auditorium Theatre

EMBED </>More Videos

The 27th annual Dance for Life will be held Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Dancers United and Dance for Life Chicago brings together a diverse group of dance companies and artists to raise money for dance professionals facing health issues.

The 27th annual Dance for Life will take place on August 18 at the Auditorium Theatre and will feature dancers from several companies, including Giordano Dance, Hubbard Street Dance and the Joffrey Ballet.

Representatives from the group stopped by ABC7 to talk about the event and perform.

Dance for Life
Date: August 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Address: Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Congress Parkway, Chicago
Admission: $15-$75
For more information: chicagodancersunited.org
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdancefundraiser
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Next on Windy City LIVE
Backlash over release of 'Slender Man' horror movie
Spend or Save: 'BlacKkKlansman,' 'Never Goin' Back'
Saddle Up Saloon dancers teach Carla and Ryan to line dance
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Family of a man who stole and crashed a plane is 'stunned and heartbroken'
Bicyclist wounded in Morgan Park shooting
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
NASA spacecraft named for U of C professor rockets toward sun
Woman dead after shooting at Skokie hotel
Bitcoin scammers target wealthy, threaten to expose 'secret'
Woman shot at Englewood block party
Public visitation for Stan Mikita to be held at United Center Sunday
Show More
Police seek man, woman in Batavia death investigation
AccuWeather: Highs in upper 80s and mainly dry on Sunday
Boy, 1, found dead in Gage Park
Help kids prepare for the new school year
More News