Arts & Entertainment

Disneyland Resort to debut Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the Magic Happens Parade and Avengers Campus in 2020

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will launch Jan. 17 as part of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disneyland Resort will be offering guests more reasons to visit in 2020!

The park will debut Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the Magic Happens Parade and Avengers Campus.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will launch Jan. 17 as part of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park.

The attraction will take guests aboard a full-size transport shuttle before they are captured by a Star Destroyer and find themselves in the middle of a battle between the dark side of the First Order and the light side of the Resistance.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will bring guests face-to-face with some fan-favorite "Star Wars" characters, including Resistance heroes Rey, BB-8, Poe and Finn, as well as Kylo Ren and General Hux of the First Order.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opened to much anticipation on May 31, 2019. The new land made history as the largest single-land expansion ever at the Disneyland Resort.

EMBED More News Videos

Are you ready for an epic adventure to a galaxy far, far away? Here's everything you need to know about Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the highly anticipated new land inside Disneyland Park.



The new Magic Happens Parade will arrive Feb. 28.

The new daytime parade is expected to feature stunning floats, beautiful costumes and beloved Disney characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2" and "Moana," plus "Coco," "Sleeping Beauty" and more, all led by Mickey Mouse and his pals. The parade will travel down Main Street, U.S.A at Disneyland Resort.

The new Magic Happens parade will debut at Disneyland Resort Feb. 28.

The new Magic Happens parade will debut at Disneyland Resort Feb. 28.



Disneyland California Adventure Park will also join in the fun by debuting Avengers Campus.

Guests can team up with the Avengers to recruit the next generation of superheroes. Avengers Campus will open with the first Disney ride-through attraction to feature Spider-Man. Guests will be able to sling webs just like Spider-Man and come face-to-face with legendary superheroes like Ant-Man, The Wasp, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther and his elite guards, the Dora Milaje, Thor and Iron Man.

An opening date for the Avengers Campus has not been set.

Disneyland California Adventure Park will debut Avengers Campus in 2020.

Disneyland California Adventure Park will debut Avengers Campus in 2020.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentanaheimorange countytheme parkparadedisneydisneylandmarvelstar warsstar wars land
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man, 19, charged with murder in death of Little Village nurse
Family originally from Northbrook killed in New Zealand volcano eruption
Woman says ex-boyfriend set car on fire on South Side: police
5 Chicago women accused in $25K shoplifting spree in Kentucky
Thousands return to Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines
2 shot at party in West Pullman
ATM stolen from NW Side store
Show More
Get Krispy Kreme dozen for just $1 on Thursday
Burglar steals urn containing baby's ashes from Elmhurst home
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, breezy and warmer Thursday
Video shows movements of man charged with murdering UIC student
Federal records reveal scope of R. Kelly racketeering investigation
More TOP STORIES News