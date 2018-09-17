ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Gospel singers coming to Chicago for free concert to support National Museum of Gospel Music

A free concert featuring some of the biggest names in gospel music is coming to Chicago's South Side.

Donnie McClurkin, Kirk Franklin, Marvin Sapp, Travis Greene, Tamela Mann, Smokie Norful andShirley Caesar, are among the many Gospel artists who will perform at Apostolic Faith Church, 3843 S. Indiana Ave., in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The concert will help support the construction of the National Museum of Gospel Music, here in Chicago.

The concert is free, but seating is limited. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The concert takes place on September 27 and 6 p.m.

To secure tickets, visit Bill Busters at 105 West Madison, Suite 2300 or 10708 South Western Ave Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Maximum four tickets per person.

For more information, visit http://nationalmuseumofgospelmusic.org.
