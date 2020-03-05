Arts & Entertainment

Tickets go on sale Thursday for interactive Marvel Comics exhibit at Museum of Science and Industry

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Marvel fans, rejoice! Tickets go on sale Thursday for the Museum of Science and Industry's upcoming exhibition celebrating 80 years of Marvel comic book heroes.

The interactive exhibit is called, "Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes" and features more than 300 artifacts including original comic book pages as well as displays, costumes and props from blockbuster movies.

Fans will be able to trace the origins of characters like Spider-Man, Black Panther, Hulk and Captain Marvel to see how they have evolved with society over the past 80 years.

The exhibit opens October 8, 2020.

Advance tickets can be purchased online at the Museum of Science and Industry's website. Admission is $18 per adult and $14 per child (ages 3-11).

For more information visit www.msichicago.org/marvel.
