Arts & Entertainment

Jeopardy auditions stop by Chicago ahead of its 36th season

By Jalyn Henderson and Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Every year more than 80,000 people take Jeopardy's online test hoping for a spot on the iconic show.

Of those 80,000, only about 2,500 of them make it to an in-person audition. And year after year, show producers say Chicago is the place to be.

"It's the city of big shoulders and big brains apparently," said Jeopardy Producer Maggie Speak.

That's no secret after Jeopardy James' eye-popping streak earlier this year. But he's not alone; another Naperville resident auditioned Friday.

"I don't know, lots of things. I take what I can get," said Jeopardy hopeful Meghan Costigan.

The first step of the in-person audition is a wide-ranging exam that we couldn't finish. There's no question Jeremy Cahnmann did better; this is his third time earning an audition.

"I keep clicking articles and keep reading," Cahnman said. "The more well-rounded you are, the better you're going to play this game."

But brainpower alone isn't good enough. It's also a battle of the buzzer.

Judges scrutinize the entire process, not just for what you answer but also how.

"You want to put somebody on the show that's fun or interesting to watch play the game for whatever reason that may be," Speak said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloopspotonentertainmentjeopardy
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man who died in Lake Michigan was trying to save daughter, 12
Dolton mother shot while driving with children dies, medical examiner says
Ill. resident dies after experiencing respiratory illness after vaping, officials say
Cocaine worth $1M hidden in bananas shipped to grocery stores
Deputy stabbed, inmate shot in eastern Illinois courthouse
Dan Webb appointed special prosecutor in Jussie Smollett case
Man accused of burning, suffocating girlfriend's 2-year-old child
Show More
Mitsuwa Marketplace offers all things Japanese in Arlington Heights
Farm School: High Schoolers tend to animals, crops on Chicago South Side
Billionaire political activist David Koch dies at 79
Trump hikes tariffs, stocks plunge as China trade war escalates
Ruth Bader Ginsburg treated for tumor on pancreas
More TOP STORIES News