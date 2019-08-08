Arts & Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear celebrate Emmy nominations for 'Live' sitcom tribute

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear took part in an event to celebrate their Emmy nominations. "Jimmy Kimmel Live" has an Emmy nomination for outstanding Variety talk series. And the special, "Live in Front of a Studio Audience," which Kimmel hosted and executive produced with Norman Lear, is up for three Emmys.

Kimmel was thrilled at the chance to pay tribute to the timeless work of 97-year-old Lear.

"He is much sharper than anyone I know, and for him to get these accolades while he's still around to receive them is the greatest," said Kimmel.

"What we did all those years ago still plays because we suffer as human beings, suffer, the word, in quotes, the same problems," said Lear.

When it comes to his Emmy-nominated talk show, look out for something unusual on Thursday, Aug. 8. Kimmel and five other late night talk shows have booked a special "mystery guest."

"I've been sworn to secrecy. It's a funny thing and it's going to be fun," said Kimmel. "And it's happening across all the late-night shows simultaneously."

Kimmel and Lear will team up for two more live TV events. The shows will be chosen from Lear's large catalog of work.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentemmysjimmy kimmel livecomedytelevisionjimmy kimmel
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy charged with involuntary manslaughter after Aurora woman fatally shot
Police: Person of interest in stabbing of DePaul graduate caught in Texas
Trump 'strongly' considering commuting Rod Blagojevich's sentence
CPS $7B budget invests hundreds into neighborhood schools
Inmate escapes TN prison on tractor, female guard found dead, TBI says
Spider catches, eats bat in web outside Texas home
Cause of death unknown for boy who became ill on Indiana roller coaster
Show More
60,000+ rubber ducks race in Chicago Ducky Derby
Exclusive: El Paso suspect's mom called police concerned about gun
White Sox, Yankees to play game on 'Field of Dreams' field in 2020
Can Boeing's 787 MAX jets be hacked?
Man wounded in South Shore home invasion
More TOP STORIES News