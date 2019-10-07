Arts & Entertainment

'Joker' star Joaquin Phoenix surprises fans at LA theater

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- "Joker" has set a new record at the October box office, taking in an estimated $93.5 million in its first weekend in North American theaters.

And as it opened, the film's star, Joaquin Phoenix, surprised fans at a Los Angeles movie theater.

"I hope you liked it," Phoenix told the audience at the Alama Drafthouse theater. "Don't tell me if you didn't but I feel like you did."

Dressed in a dark hoodie, Phoenix took time to meet with fans at the theater for multiple screenings, answer questions and snap a few selfies.

The highly anticipated R-rated film centers around the origin story of Batman's archnemesis.

Security concerns over the movie's violent themes have resulted in a number of theater chains banning costumes and authorities stepping up police patrols around theaters, but security concerns did not seem to keep audiences away for opening weekend.

Also at the weekend box office, "Abominable" landed in second with $12 million in ticket sales. "Downton Abbey" took third, adding $8 million to its earnings.
