Kanye West announces Sunday Service Experience during NBA All-Star weekend

Sunday Service Experience



Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago



Sunday February 16th 2pmhttps://t.co/yI8zxMASmh — ye (@kanyewest) February 12, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kanye West is bringing Sunday Service back to his hometown.The Chicago-born rapper announced on his Twitter page Wednesday that he will be holding the experience this Sunday, February 16 at 2 p.m. in Chicago.The Sunday Service Experience is what West calls his Christian-based gospel performances.Unfortunately if you weren't quick enough to snag a ticket by now, you won't be attending because the event is already sold out Sunday Service will be held at Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC during the NBA All-Star weekend.