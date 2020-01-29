NBA All-Star Game: Everything you need to know about the 2020 showcase weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some of the NBA's most talented players are heading to Chicago for this year's All-Star Game.
The 2020 NBA All-Star Game will be held on Sunday, Feb. 16 at the United Center in Chicago.
Chicago previously hosted the All-Star Game twice, in 1973 and 1988, at Chicago Stadium.
Here's everything you need to know about the game and weekend, so far:
Two teams, one led by Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and the other by Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, will face off for the 69th annual game, which will air live at 8/7 p.m. CT on TNT and ESPN Radio.
James and Antetokounmpo were selected as team captains for the second consecutive season after receiving the most votes by fans, current NBA players and a media panel.
During the 2020 All-Star Player Draft on Monday, Feb. 6, James and Antetokounmpo will choose from a pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference.
Here's the list of players voted as starters for the showcase game:
EAST ALL-STAR STARTERS:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain), Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam, Kemba Walker, Trae Young
WEST ALL-STAR STARTERS:
Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic, James Harden, LeBron James (captain), Kawhi Leonard
Reserve players will be announced Thursday, Jan. 30 during TNT NBA Tip-Off.
NBA ALL-STAR VOTING: HOW IT WORKS
The 10 starters are chosen by fans, current NBA players and basketball media. Fans make up 50% of the vote, with current players and media accounting for 25% respectively.
NBA coaches choose the 14 reserve players in their respective conferences, but are not allowed to select players from their own teams.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver chooses the replacement for any player who can't participate in the game, according to NBA rules.
NBA ALL-STAR DRAFT: HOW IT WORKS
The two captains will take turns drafting from a pool of 22 players that were voted as All-Stars, beginning with starters and then reserves. Each pick is made without regard for conference affiliation.
Since James received the most fan votes, he'll have the first pick in the draft's first round for starters. Antetokounmpo will have the first pick in the draft's second round for reserves.
After the round's first pick, the captains take turns until all players have been selected.
ALL STAR SATURDAY NIGHT
The Slam Dunk Contest and 3-Point Contest are each headlining events for All Star Saturday Night.
Former slam dunk champion Dwight Howard will be returning for his fourth contest, more than a decade removed from his 2008 win.
All other contestants for the dunk and shooting competitions are still unconfirmed.
ALL-STAR WEEKEND EVENTS
Friday, Feb. 14:
12p/11a CT: NBA Rising Stars Practice
5p/4p CT: Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Announcement
7p/6p CT: NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles (airing on ESPN)
9p/8p CT: NBA Rising Stars (airing on TNT)
Saturday, Feb. 15:
10:30a/9:30a CT: NBA All-Star Practice & Media Day presented by AT&T
7p/6p CT: Commissioner Adam Silver media event
8p/7p CT: State Farm All-Star Saturday Night (airing on TNT)
Sunday, Feb. 16:
11a/10a CT: NBA Legends Brunch
8p/7p CT: 69th NBA All-Star Game (airing on TNT)
