Laura Dern thanks parents in heartfelt Oscars acceptance speech for 'Marriage Story'

LOS ANGELES -- The 2020 Oscars were a family affair for best supporting actress winner Laura Dern, who walked the red carpet with her mom and children and later thanked her parents, calling them her heroes, in her acceptance speech."Some say you never meet your heroes, but I say if you're really blessed, you get them as your parents," Dern said after winning the Oscar for her role in "Marriage Story.""I share this with my acting heroes, my legends Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern. You've got game. I love you," she continued. Dern also thanked her co-stars and "Marriage Story" director Noah Baumbach.Sunday marked Dern's first Oscar win and caps an awards season where the actress has also collected honors from the Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globes."Marriage Story" shows the disintegrating relationship between a showbiz couple played by Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver. Dern's well-heeled lawyer helps Johansson outmaneuver her estranged husband in the courtroom, causing more strain on the pair and their young son."It's the most perfectly written script I've ever read. Every word is perfection. Every stage direction is included. It's like reading a great playwrights work," Dern said last month about "Marriage Story," adding that her character Nora was "the most fun character ever."Dern, who stopped for photos earlier in the evening with her mother and children Jaya and Ellery, told On The Red Carpet that she planned to "surrender" to the moment should she win the Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in "Marriage Story.""I think you have to surrender. I understand why people prepare and I think that's a much smarter choice but hopefully you get inspired in the moment," Dern explained.