Lollapalooza 2018: Street closures, new rules, tight security

CHICAGO (WLS) --Lollapalooza returns to Grant Park on Friday for four days of live music, and this year there are new rules and tighter security in place.
Lollapalooza will be held Thursday, August 2, through Sunday, August 5, in Grant Park. Headliners include The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys and Travis Scott.
The festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. All ticketholders can reenter the festival three times each day.
NEW RULES FOR 2018
As in years past, all bags with be searched by security before they are allowed into the festival. This year, however, backpacks are not allowed; only single-pocket drawstring bags, small purses and tote bags will be allowed into the festival.
Attendees who are bringing no bag can enter through a no bag express security lane. Anyone with a bag must enter through the bag lane, and should expect delays.
This year attendees will also not be allowed to bring any outside liquids into the festival. Empty containers and hydration packs will be allowed. Free water will be provided throughout the festival at hydration stations.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel said that in response to the changes, 20 percent more hydration stations will be located throughout Grant Park.
STREET CLOSURES
Street closures go into place Monday night. The following streets will be closed through Thursday, August 9, due to the music festival:
- Columbus Drive from Monroe Street to Roosevelt Road
- Balbo Drive from Michigan Avenue to Lake Shore Drive
- Jackson Boulevard from Michigan Avenue to Lake Shore Drive
- Congress Parkway from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive, including Columbus Circle
Jackson Boulevard from Columbus Drive to Lake Shore Drive will remain closed through Wednesday, August 8.
METRA AND CTA ADD SERVICE FOR LOLLAPALOOZA
Metra and the Chicago Transit Authority will be adding service and expanding capacity to help attendees get to Lollapalooza.
Metra will provide extra trains and adjust schedules on most lines to help accommodate demand, officials said. The TA will add service on rail lines and bus routes, including those that bring riders to Grant Park from Union Station and Ogilvie Transportation Center.
From Union Station, attendees should take the #126 Jackson bus to Grant Park. From Ogilvie Transportation Center they should take the #J14 Jeffrey Jump bus to Grant Park. CTA and Metra will place signboards to help riders find the correct bus, and buses will have signs in their windows indicating they are heading to Lollapalooza.
