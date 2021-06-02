Lollapalooza 2021 releases full lineup by day; single-day tickets to go on sale Wednesday

Here it is! Check out the 2021 Lineup by Day and secure your 1-Day Tickets today at 12pm CT. 🙌🎉🔥 Tag your #Lolla crew so they don’t miss out. https://t.co/1DxoVmF1oA pic.twitter.com/1WxjznBFe4 — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) June 2, 2021

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Dr. Allison Arwady released this video with Perry Farrell and Dave Grohl to help promote the return of Lollapalooza.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lollapalooza has released its lineup by day for this year's festival and single-day tickets go on sale at noon.The festival will take place July 29 to Aug. 1.Miley Cyrus will headline Thursday night, with Tyler the Creator and Marshmello on Friday, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion and Journey on Saturday and Foo Fighters and DaBaby on Sunday.Single-day tickets go on sale at noon atIn accordance with current local public health guidance, full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results will be required to attend Lollapalooza 2021. For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 24 hours of attending Lollapalooza each day.The festival will be at full capacity. In 2019, it drew 400,000 people to the park over four days.How fans will prove they've been vaccinated is still in the works, but it could involve mobile apps, or showing your vaccination card. Details on the festival entry process will be available in early July, organizers said.