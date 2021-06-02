lollapalooza

Lollapalooza 2021 releases full lineup by day; single-day tickets to go on sale Wednesday

Single-day tickets on sale at noon
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Lollapalooza lineup by day revealed

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lollapalooza has released its lineup by day for this year's festival and single-day tickets go on sale at noon.

The festival will take place July 29 to Aug. 1.

Miley Cyrus will headline Thursday night, with Tyler the Creator and Marshmello on Friday, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion and Journey on Saturday and Foo Fighters and DaBaby on Sunday.



Single-day tickets go on sale at noon at www.lollapalooza.com.

WATCH | Dave Grohl, Perry Farrell help Chicago mayor announce Lolla's return
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Dr. Allison Arwady released this video with Perry Farrell and Dave Grohl to help promote the return of Lollapalooza.



In accordance with current local public health guidance, full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results will be required to attend Lollapalooza 2021. For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 24 hours of attending Lollapalooza each day.

RELATED: Is a vaccination requirement for Lollapalooza legal?

The festival will be at full capacity. In 2019, it drew 400,000 people to the park over four days.

How fans will prove they've been vaccinated is still in the works, but it could involve mobile apps, or showing your vaccination card. Details on the festival entry process will be available in early July, organizers said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagosouth looploopconcertfestivalcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiclollapaloozagrant parkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOLLAPALOOZA
Lollapalooza Chicago lineup released
Lollapalooza returning to Grant Park at full capacity
Is a vaccination requirement for Lollapalooza legal?
Will there be a Lollapalooza 2021?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Racks of clothes worth over $10K stolen from Skokie mall: police
Body found in TX search for missing boy; father's girlfriend charged
Lawrence to Bryn Mawr CTA project groundbreaking Wed.
3 hurt, 1 killed in LSD crash at Monroe: Chicago police
New Mercy Hospital owner vows full service until 2029
Former IL state trooper sues MN State Patrol over 'humiliating' arrest
President Obama makes surprise South Side visit
Show More
Beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Mother, baby hurt in Austin shooting: CPD
Uber driver shot in Cicero ID'd as father of 3
Medina Spirit drug test confirmed; Derby win in jeopardy
Disneyland officials to hold ceremony ahead of Avengers Campus debut
More TOP STORIES News