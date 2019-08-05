Man dies after being transported from Lollapalooza, festival wraps up its final day

The city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications confirmed that one person died Saturday night after being transported from Chicago's largest music festival. The individual was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The circumstances are under investigation and the individual hasn't yet been identified.
The news comes as Lollapalooza wraps up its fourth and final day. Grant Park has been packed over the weekend, with roughly 170 performers taking eight stages.
Tickets were sold out Sunday for acts including Ariana Grande and Flume.
Festival-goers like Michelle Mirzoian said they were enjoying themselves on the festival's final day.
"I've been doing this for 10 years with some of my friends so clearly, always want to come back for more," Mirzoian said.
"My experience has been nothing but wonderful," said Dawson Kemme, who attended the festival Sunday. "This is the best time of my life. I can't wait to come next year."
The festival beefed up security this weekend after dozens of people stormed and jumped over a perimeter fence Friday, near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Balbo Drive. Police officers and private security responded immediately, and none of the fence-jumpers were actually able to gain entry by the attempt.
LAST DAY: Richard Guidice, Executive Director of the Office of Emergency Management & Communications and CPD officials brief officers at roll call. The officers have worked hard to keep all Lolla attendees safe and secure. #CPDMediaCar pic.twitter.com/5cQCQT4cAp— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) August 4, 2019
The event ends Sunday at 10 p.m.