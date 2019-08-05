Arts & Entertainment

Man dies after being transported from Lollapalooza, festival wraps up its final day

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who had a medical emergency while attending Lollapalooza has died, according to Chicago officials.

The city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications confirmed that one person died Saturday night after being transported from Chicago's largest music festival. The individual was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances are under investigation and the individual hasn't yet been identified.

The news comes as Lollapalooza wraps up its fourth and final day. Grant Park has been packed over the weekend, with roughly 170 performers taking eight stages.

Tickets were sold out Sunday for acts including Ariana Grande and Flume.

RELATED: Lollapalooza Day 2: Video shows dozens of people jumping fence at Grant Park

Festival-goers like Michelle Mirzoian said they were enjoying themselves on the festival's final day.

"I've been doing this for 10 years with some of my friends so clearly, always want to come back for more," Mirzoian said.

"My experience has been nothing but wonderful," said Dawson Kemme, who attended the festival Sunday. "This is the best time of my life. I can't wait to come next year."

The festival beefed up security this weekend after dozens of people stormed and jumped over a perimeter fence Friday, near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Balbo Drive. Police officers and private security responded immediately, and none of the fence-jumpers were actually able to gain entry by the attempt.



RELATED: Lollapalooza Day 3: Festival tightens security day after mob attempted to jump fence at Grant Park

The event ends Sunday at 10 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagolooplive musicfestivallollapaloozagrant park
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Lollapalooza 2019: Road closures, schedule, location and more
Lollapalooza gates open in Grant Park
Lollapalooza final preparations underway, festival starts Thursday morning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 28 injured
Connor Stephen Betts ID'd as Dayton suspected shooter
20 dead, dozens injured in mass shooting at El Paso Walmart
Mt. Sinai closes ER amidst violent weekend with 47 shot, 4 killed
7 injured in shooting near Douglas Park playground on West Side
Edens Expressway NB lanes reopen after fatal multi-car crash
Robbers pretend to ask for lighter or sell cigarettes on CTA property: police
Show More
Chicago man killed behind Indiana apartment: authorities
Better Business Bureau: Beware of back-to-school scams
Chicago Park District to open registration for fall programs
Woman, 47, critically hurt after hit-and-run in Humboldt Park
Chicago AccuWeather: Pleasant, mostly clear skies
More TOP STORIES News