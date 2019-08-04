Arts & Entertainment

Lollapalooza Day 3: Festival tightens security day after mob attempted to jump fence at Grant Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lollapalooza is in full swing Saturday with more security in place a day after dozens of people tried to sneak into the festival by jumping a fence.

A video shows a mob of people storming and jumping over a security fence Friday, near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Balbo Drive. Police officers and private security responded immediately, and none of the fence-jumpers were actually able to gain entry by the attempt.

Chicago's largest music festival has tightened security for its third day, which could bring in the largest crowd yet this year. All single-day general admission tickets are completely sold out for Saturday, which welcomes musical performances from artists including Twenty One Pilots, Lil Wayne and J Balvin.

"I just want to see the artists I listen to on a daily basis like Lil Skies, Lil Wayne," said Tyreese Lowery, who's attending the festival Saturday. "I'm just here for one day, but next year, I'll probably come for four."

Hundreds of private security guards along with undercover and uniform Chicago police officers are keeping watch.

"For the first time in the six years I've been coming here I saw police actually walking around," said festival-goer Lauren Bobowski. "Normally, they are kind of undercover."

Chicago police also deployed additional bike patrols after the incident Friday that involved about 50 people. Officials believe the teens may have been using social media to communicate and round up as many people as possible to rush the gates.

Friday night's headliners were Childish Gambino and Tame Impala.

Lollapalooza 2019 runs from August 1 to August 4 in Grant Park.



Ariana Grande and Flume are among the acts that will bring the festival to a close on Sunday.

Organizers are telling wristband holders to be ready to have their bags checked; the official bag policy allows for small, single-pocket drawstring bags, empty hydration packs and small purses or fanny packs. Backpacks, bags with multiple pockets and any bag larger than 14 in. x 11 in. x 5 in. is prohibited and no exceptions will be made.

Anyone who refuses to comply with the search policy will be refused entry.
