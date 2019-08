Mexico en el Corazon brings Mexican culture, tradition to downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) --is a celebration of Mexican culture organized by the North American Institute for Mexican Advancement, or NAIMA.The performance combines music, dancing and folklore to bring Mexican history to communities all around the United States, including here in Chicago.Currently on a 30-day tour in the United States, some of the dancers and musicians from the tour stopped by the ABC7 studio for a performance.Watch the video above to see the members ofin action. You can also find information on their upcoming show below.Tuesday, August 27Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park5:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.Admission is free.For more information on the tour or if you would like to learn more about the organization, visit, www.naima-nfp.org