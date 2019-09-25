ABC Primetime

ABC prime-time fall season premieres: The Goldbergs, Modern Family, Single Parents, Stumptown

The fall prime-time season on ABC is rolling out with some hot new shows, as well as fan favorite comedies.

ABC7 Chicago's Janet Davies gives a preview of what's coming up on Wednesday nights.

The Goldbergs kick things off with a road trip to Disneyland. You might be surprised who joins them on the highway - Christie Brinkley. She recreates her cameo as the blonde in the red sports car from National Lampoon's Vacation, spicing up the scenic drive.

Next, it's the beginning of the end of the beloved breakthrough comedy "Modern Family."

The farewell season kicks off Wednesday night after ten years of laughs with characters who reflect the many faces in the "new" kinds of families.

"Single Parents" returns and cast members said they're not just playing friends with kids. They spend time together off set and deal with their curious real life children.

Taran Killam's real life wife Cobie Smulders is also premiering on ABC as the star of the new series "Stumptown."

Playing Dex, Smulders character is an army vet who always seems to be taking a walk on the wild side. She makes a great private eye despite her dark side.

She's a gambler, she's a drinker, a smoker, a sex addict. She's a mess," said actress Camryn Manheim.

Smulders is the leading lady, but Evantson native Jake Johnson, who went to New Trie, plays her best pal.

"She gets in bar fights. If someone messes with her, or with someone else she's gonna punch em in the face," Smulders said.

"Hot, sexy chemistry all around," she said about the chemistry on set. "The chemistry is on fuego. Hot chemistry, it's boiling!"

Camryn Manheim & Michael Ealy are cops trying to keep up with Dex.

"I think there's a certain amount of respect that he has for her," Ealy said. "He also realizes the advantages of having somebody like this on your side because they can infiltrate into the worlds that you can't just walk into."

"He's trying to make it seem like she's helpful to him but there's something else going on," Manhein said.

"She's very, very helpful," Ealy responded.

Catch all these Wednesday nights starting at 7 p.m. on ABC.
