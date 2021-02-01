'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler developing series set in Wakanda for Disney+

LOS ANGELES -- The "Black Panther" universe is getting bigger with the addition of not only a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster but also a series coming to Disney+.The Walt Disney Company on Monday announced the series, which will be set in Wakanda, as part of a broader five-year exclusive television deal with Ryan Coogler's Proximity Media.Coogler, who co-wrote and directed the first "Black Panther" film and is working on the sequel, will develop the new series. No additional information about the show was immediately available."It's an honor to be partnering with The Walt Disney Company. Working with them on 'Black Panther' was a dream come true," Coogler said in a news release. "As avid consumers of television, we couldn't be happier to be launching our television business with Bob Iger, Dana Walden and all the amazing studios under the Disney umbrella. We look forward to learning, growing, and building a relationship with audiences all over the world through the Disney platforms."He continued: "We are especially excited that we will be taking our first leap with Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and their partners at Marvel Studios where we will be working closely with them on select MCU shows for Disney+. We're already in the mix on some projects that we can't wait to share."The deal will allow Proximity to develop television series for other Disney divisions, though specifics about additional projects were not immediately announced."Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the standout filmmakers of his generation," Disney executive chairman Bob Iger added. "With 'Black Panther,' Ryan brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful and memorable way, creating a watershed cultural moment. We're thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team.""Black Panther" made more than $1 billion around the world in a matter of weeks following its release. The sequel is currently expected to be released next summer.Marvel Studios said in December that it will not recast the character played by the late Chadwick Boseman, who died last year of colon cancer.