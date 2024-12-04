Chicago are events to mark 55 years since Black Panther leader Fred Hampton's death in police raid

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Events across the Chicago area Wednesday will mark 55 years since Fred Hampton's death.

The civil rights leader and Black Panther member was killed by police when he was 21 years old.

There is a full schedule of events for what organizers call 'international revolutionary day'.

First at noon, they will honor Fred Hampton's life at the same Chicago home he was killed in, at 2337 W Monroe St.

Then Black Panther party members will meet and tour exhibits at the DuSable Museum.

Finally at 8 p.m., there is a concert at the Hampton House, ,804 S 17th Ave., in Maywood.

