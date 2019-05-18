Arts & Entertainment

Sammy Shore, Comedy Store co-founder and father of Pauly Shore, dies at 92

Sammy Shore is seen in a photo published on Twitter by The Comedy Store on Saturday, May 18, 2019. (The Comedy Store)

By ABC7.com staff
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- Sammy Shore, a co-founder of the legendary Comedy Store on the Sunset Strip and father of fellow comedian Pauly Shore, has died at age 92, according to the comedy club's official Twitter account.

The elder Shore "passed away peacefully of natural causes" at his home in Las Vegas, surrounded by his wife, Suzanne, and family, the Comedy Store tweeted Saturday morning. The date of Shore's death was not disclosed.

He and his writing partner Rudy De Luca founded the comedy club, located at 8433 Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood, in 1972.

"Dad, you lived an amazing life and I'm so proud to say that you are my father," Pauly Shore said in a tribute on Twitter. "When you're in heaven I'll be killing the crowds night after night and carrying on your legacy. Love you Dad. Rest in peace."

During his lengthy career as a stand-up comic, Sammy Shore opened for such luminaries as Elvis Presley, Tony Orlando, Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, Sammy Davis, Jr., and Tom Jones.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angeleslos angeles countywest hollywoodcomedycomedianobituary
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Funeral arrangements set for Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
Chicago AccuWeather: Patchy fog, afternoon storms Saturday
Confirmed measles case in Chicago
Vienna Beef hot dogs recalled
Arnold Schwarzenegger assaulted during event in South Africa
Video: FDNY fighting billboard fire in middle of Times Square
Maleah Davis' mom: 'I want to hope that she is (still alive)'
Show More
Improbable remains favorite to win the Preakness
Grandmother killed after being caught in crossfire
13-year-old boy seriously injured in NW suburban hit-and-run
Man charged with murder of missing veteran from Zion
Pet sitter caught on doggie cam naked inside client's home
More TOP STORIES News