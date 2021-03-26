Rosland native, music teacher Jason Warrior wows American Idol judges with help from Marvin Gaye

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago area contestants continue to steal the show on "American Idol."ABC 7's Hosea Sanders catches up with Jason Warrior, the music teacher who grew up in Roseland and is wowing the judges with a little help from Marvin Gaye!I hear you are showing out - out there in Hollywood!Hosea, I have to be honest, it is blowing my mind every step of the way. My passion has always been music ever since I was a kid, you know growing up on the South Side of Chicago in a church. As I say, you can take the boy out of Chicago but you can't take the Chicago out of the boy.You always had this dream along with your grandmother, how is that touching your heart right now?She's the one who saw me being on the American Idol stages. Is this that moment, is this that time? God has a specific plan for me, I don't exactly understand it I don't exactly know what it is. Being an African American male, from the South Side of Chicago, we know the statistics are completely against me- to see that I'm doing these things, it's nobody but God. I'm so excited to continue to show the world that even after American Idol, you will see the artist Jason Warrior continue to push and continue to fight, that's what I love to do!You got something big, something special for us on Sunday? Can you give us a hint or anything?No, Hosea you know I can't do that!You can see how Warrior does on American Idol when it airs on ABC 7 Sunday night at 7.