Spotify previews this summer's most-streamed songs

Spotify will release an official list of this summer's most-streamed songs in a few days, but ABC7 Chicago got an early look from Shanon Cook.
Drake's "In My Feelings" is among the top songs, alongside "I Like It" by Cardi B and "Girls Like You" by Maroon 5.
Chicago artist Juice WRLD's song, "Lucid Dreams," will also likely be at the top of the list.
Other songs popular on Spotify for Chicagoans going boating or to the lake include "Knee Deep" by the Zac Brown Band featuring Jimmy Buffett, "Pontoon" by Little Big Town and Kenny Chesney's "American Kids."
Spotify will also be hosting Viva Latino Live Thursday night at the Allstate Arena. Viva Latino Live is a first-of-its-kind concert featuring some of the summer's biggest Latin stars, including J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Becky G and Natti Natasha.
For more information about Viva Latino Live, click here.
