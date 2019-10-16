Arts & Entertainment

'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil': Angelina Jolie, Michelle Pfeiffer, Elle Fanning sit down for interview ahead of sequel premiere

Disney fans get ready because "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" is back in theaters Thursday night!

Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning are joined by Michelle Pfeiffer in the bewitching fantasy sequel.

Maleficent raised Aurora as her own and she's got a very bad feeling about this engagement.

"Maleficent has been hurt in her life, it is very hard for her to believe, and maybe I carry a bit of this too," said Jolie. "It's very hard for her to believe that she will be safe in love and safe where she's going."

In this Disney movie, Michelle Pfeiffer is the conniving mother of the future groom.

"It shows characters that are good and bad, that are dark and light," said Pfeiffer, "and I think we all have that in our nature, and I think that sets this apart from other fantasy films."

"As our relationship has grown in the film, it's also grown in real life," said Fanning. "And to watch Michelle come in and to watch them battle it out, I think we all want to see that!"

"I love having teenagers, I don't know why, it's brought out all that wild in me that...I love it, I'm so curious about the people my children are becoming," Jolie said. "I'm even curious about the mistakes they're going to make and everything that they are because that's life and that's who they are."

"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" is from Disney, the parent company of ABC.
