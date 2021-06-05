OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Planning a summer trip doesn't mean you need to leave Illinois. There are plenty of places to visit and events to check out right in your own backyard.
Visit Oak Park is the convention and visitors bureau for Western Cook County, representing Oak Park and 19 communities.
There are several walking tours being offered throughout the summer, in addition to other special events.
In Riverside, the Riverside Arts Spectacle is on June 12 and 13. The Riverside Olmsted Society Historic Homes Walking Tour is June 27.
In Oak Park, the Ridgeland Ramble Walking Tour of Oak Park is June 12. There's a Black History Bike Tour in Oak Park on Juneteenth, June 19.
The Forest Park Historical Society offers cemetery walking tours.
RELATED: Roz Varon's Weekender Report
You can also visit the Frank Lloyd Wright house in Oak Park, or check out Brookfield Zoo.
You can learn about the many special events in western Cook County here.
Summer trips can include visiting western Cook County
Visit Oak Park suggests Frank Lloyd Wright House or Brookfield Zoo
SUMMER
TOP STORIES
Show More