Roz Varon's Weekender Report

This is the 110th year for the Race to Mackinac, the oldest annual freshwater distance race in the world. We'll tell you what's new for this year, when you can view the parade of boats, after a look at today's Weekender.Check out the best and most authentic tacos and tamales that Chicago has to offer at the Tacos Y Tamales Festival, today through Sunday in Pilsen! Enjoy a variety of tamales from several regions of Latin American, along with music and dance performances, local art and more!The 10th annual Rock 'n' Roll Chicago Half Marathon and 5K will step off in Grant Park Sunday morning at 6:30, traveling through downtown Chicago streets, the west loop, along south Lake Shore Drive, and back to Grant Park. What makes it so special - every mile or so runners are greeted by live music, from rock to blues, to folk!The 15th annual Disability Pride Parade will begin Saturday at 11am at Van Buren and Dearborn, making its way to Daley Plaza, where the after-parade celebration will take place.In honor of the 50th Anniversary of Special Olympics, which was started right here in Chicago, there will be a Global Day of Inclusion Saturday at Soldier Field with sports activities, interactive games, food and more! Admission is free!The Sheffield Music Festival and Garden Walk celebrates its 50th anniversary this Saturday and Sunday. Self-guided tours feature more than 80 gardens, they'll also have guided architectural tours, live entertainment, food and drinks and kids' corner.On the music beat, Warped Tour is back on Saturday at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Tinley Park. Organizers say this is the final cross-country tour for longest-running touring music festival in North America! Doors open at 11:00 for the Punk Rock, Hip-Hop, Ska, Alternative music fest.On the theatre beat, Stacy Keach is back as Ernest Hemingway in the world premiere production of Pamplona at the Goodman Theatre. Originally scheduled for spring last year, Goodman Theatre canceled the run after Keach suffered a mild heart attack. It runs through Aug. 19.