The Englewood Neighborhood Choir brings holiday cheer to ABC7

Since 2013, the Englewood Neighborhood Choir has featured children from Englewood and surrounding neighborhoods. The singers perform several times throughout the year while learning proper vocal technique, music reading and sight-singing skills, and the discipline of singing with musicality, movement and expression.
The Englewood Neighborhood Choir singers brought their talents to ABC7 for a holiday performance.
