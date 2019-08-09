walmart

Walmart to remove violent video game displays, signs: Report

While the country grapples with what causes mass shootings that have plagued our country, Walmart said it is removing some video game displays from its stores.

USA Today reported that stores across the country are being told to remove any displays with "violent themes."

The memo sent out to the stores circulated on Twitter and Reddit, and Walmart officials confirmed its authenticity Thursday.

Walmart said it's "out of respect for the incidents of the past week."

RELATED: El Paso Walmart shooting victims: What we know about those killed, injured

Last week 22 people were killed and several others injured when a gunman opened fired at an El Paso Walmart.



President Trump mentioned video games as a possible cause of gun violence but studies have shown little or no connection.

RELATED:
Man with rifle, bulletproof vest arrested at Missouri Walmart store
Man asked for something 'that would kill 200 people' at Walmart: Police
Mayor Lori Lightfoot blames Donald Trump's rhetoric for mass shootings, says he blew 'every racist, xenophobic dog whistle'
Police: Florida man drives golf cart into Walmart, attempts to run over people
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsafetygamesvideo gamewalmartpresident donald trump
WALMART
Man with rifle, bulletproof vest arrested at Walmart store
Police: Fla. man drives golf cart into Walmart, tries to run over people
After shootings, Trump visits Dayton, El Paso amid protests
Protest rally planned as Trump to visit El Paso
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago immigrants warned of possible Pilsen ICE raids
Man with rifle, bulletproof vest arrested at Walmart store
Retired priest George Clements accused of sex abuse in 1970s
Police: Person of interest in stabbing of DePaul graduate to be extradicted
2 alarm fire in Chicago Lawn neighborhood
Police: Burglar steals ATM from West Town business
'Endangered' man, 55, missing from Downers Grove
Show More
Woman reportedly told police the meth found in her vagina was not hers
VIDEO: Drunk flight attendant fired
Boy charged with involuntary manslaughter after Aurora woman fatally shot
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Mother sues for excessive force after son, 12, shot during police raid
More TOP STORIES News