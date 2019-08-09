While the country grapples with what causes mass shootings that have plagued our country, Walmart said it is removing some video game displays from its stores.
USA Today reported that stores across the country are being told to remove any displays with "violent themes."
The memo sent out to the stores circulated on Twitter and Reddit, and Walmart officials confirmed its authenticity Thursday.
Walmart said it's "out of respect for the incidents of the past week."
RELATED: El Paso Walmart shooting victims: What we know about those killed, injured
Last week 22 people were killed and several others injured when a gunman opened fired at an El Paso Walmart.
President Trump mentioned video games as a possible cause of gun violence but studies have shown little or no connection.
RELATED:
Man with rifle, bulletproof vest arrested at Missouri Walmart store
Man asked for something 'that would kill 200 people' at Walmart: Police
Mayor Lori Lightfoot blames Donald Trump's rhetoric for mass shootings, says he blew 'every racist, xenophobic dog whistle'
Police: Florida man drives golf cart into Walmart, attempts to run over people
Walmart to remove violent video game displays, signs: Report
WALMART
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News