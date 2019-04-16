Arts & Entertainment

WATCH: 8 celebrities living with multiple sclerosis

Here are 8 celebrities living with MS, an unpredictable, often disabling disease that impacts the central nervous system.

By Danny Tag
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Multiple sclerosis, or MS, is an unpredictable, often disabling disease that impacts the central nervous system.

Here are 8 celebrities living with MS:

Trevor Bayne - The youngest driver in NASCAR history to win the Daytona 500 in 2011, he went public with his MS in 2013.

Selma Blair - Starring in popular films such as Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde, and Hellboy, the actress revealed her MS diagnosis in 2018.

Neil Cavuto - The longtime Fox News and Fox Business News anchor/commentator was first diagnosed with MS in 1997.

Teri Garr - Known for her roles in Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Mr. Mom and Tootsie, the actress went public with her MS in 2002.

Jack Osbourne - The TV personality and son of rocker Ozzy Osboune was diagnosed with MS in 2012.

Ann Romney - Wife of U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT), the former First Lady of Massachusetts was diagnosed in 1998.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler - The young actress first felt the effects of MS after filming a 2002 episode of the The Sopranos.

Montel Williams - Diagnosed in 1999, the longtime talk show host became an early advocate for legalizing medical cannabis to treat MS.

You can help in the fight to find a cure. Join ABC7 for Walk MS on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago. To register, donate or to find a walk in a suburb near you, visit www.walkms.org
