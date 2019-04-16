WATCH: 8 celebrities living with multiple sclerosis

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Multiple sclerosis, or MS, is an unpredictable, often disabling disease that impacts the central nervous system.- The youngest driver in NASCAR history to win the Daytona 500 in 2011, he went public with his MS in 2013.- Starring in popular films such as Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde, and Hellboy, the actress revealed her MS diagnosis in 2018.- The longtime Fox News and Fox Business News anchor/commentator was first diagnosed with MS in 1997.- Known for her roles in Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Mr. Mom and Tootsie, the actress went public with her MS in 2002.- The TV personality and son of rocker Ozzy Osboune was diagnosed with MS in 2012.- Wife of U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT), the former First Lady of Massachusetts was diagnosed in 1998.- The young actress first felt the effects of MS after filming a 2002 episode of the The Sopranos.- Diagnosed in 1999, the longtime talk show host became an early advocate for legalizing medical cannabis to treat MS.