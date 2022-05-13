Health & Fitness

Evanston raises COVID transmission level to 'high' as cases climb

Evanston health officials issue recommendations based on CDC guidelines
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Evanston public health officials reported Friday that the north suburb has moved into the "high" COVID-19 community risk level due to rising case counts.

Over the past seven days, Evanston has reported 397 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, up from 305 the week prior.

As a result, Evanston's Health and Human Services has made the following recommendations based on CDC guidelines:

-Wearing a mask indoors in public irrespective of vaccination status including K-12 schools and other indoor public settings
-Wearing a mask or respirator that provides greater protection if you are a high risk individual for severe disease
-Wearing a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test, or have had an exposure to someone with COVID-19
-Socializing outdoors if possible and avoiding poorly ventilated indoor settings

-Getting tested before attending a family or public event. Home tests are ideal for this purpose
- Contacting your doctor right away to get treatment for COVID-19 if you are diagnosed
- Staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.
- Following CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19.
