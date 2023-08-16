Woman fatally struck by car while crossing street ID'd, Evanston police say

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a car in north suburban Evanston on Tuesday night, police said.

Witnesses told police the woman was trying to cross in the 1300 block of Central Street when she was hit. She was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene, and is cooperating with the investigation.

The victim has been identified as 60-year-old Rabia Ahmad of Lincolnwood.

Evanston Police Traffic Bureau asked anyone with information to contact them at 847-866-5079 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637), and start your message with "EPDTIP."