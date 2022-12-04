Newberry Consort celebrates holidays with 'A Mexican Christmas'

For Chicago Christmas 2022, the Newberry Consort is celebrating the holidays in Evanston, Lakeview and Little Village.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Newberry Consort's annual holiday tradition returns from Dec. 9-11.

Audiences are transported back to 17th-century Mexico City at Christmastime, as a cast of nearly 30 musicians recreates the glorious singing of cloistered nuns soaring over the walls of their convent and filling the square while a street band plays villancicos -- joyful folk music of praise and celebration.

RELATED: Toys for Tots 2022 Chicago motorcycle parade returns Sunday near Dan Ryan Woods

The concerts will take place in Evanston and Chicago's Lakeview and Little Village neighborhoods, and all the concerts will have projected supertitles in both English and Spanish.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for students with a valid student ID and free for children under 16 years old.