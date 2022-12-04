Toys for Tots 2022 Chicago motorcycle parade returns Sunday near Dan Ryan Woods

Toys for Tots Chicago parade kicks off just after 9 a.m.

Every year, a caravan of motorcycles delivers Toys for Tots donations to Chicago-area kids.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An annual holiday tradition roars back Sunday, with the annual Toys for Tots motorcycle parade.

The event features a caravan of motorcyclists delivering thousands of toys for distribution to children in need this holiday season.

Temperatures are in the 20s Sunday morning, but the cold weather isn't stopping the 45th annual Toys for Tots motorcycle parade near the Dan Ryan Woods.

The parade will launch just after 9 a.m., and thousands of riders will hit the streets of Chicago with toys strapped to their bikes.

These toys will go to children in need in the city and surrounding suburbs.

This year's parade also features Cook County Commissioner Frank Aguilar.

The parade is open to riders from anywhere, but they must ride with at least one new unwrapped toy.

Making Christmas possible for thousands of children each year is a year-long process that requires lots of volunteers.

Organizers also claim this is the largest motorcycle parade in the world.